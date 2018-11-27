Young student readers recognized

Holmes Elementary School second-grader R.J. Hubbard, left foreground, is presented a certificate by Principal Karen Long for excelling in his reading and writing. In the background from left are Wilmington City Schools Board of Education member Kevin Snarr and board Vice President Michael Flanigan.

These Holmes Elementary School second-graders were recognized at Monday night’s Wilmington City Schools Board of Education meeting. These children are making significant improvement in their reading and writing, and are excelling in those key subjects. They are members of small groups working on reading and writing in the morning at the school, said Holmes Elementary Principal Karen Long. Standing in the Holmes media center’s “reading round” space are, from left, Brook Copas, Thomas Walls, Anthony Hubbard, Jackson Wisecup and Kallaje Carter.