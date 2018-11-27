2019 dog tags go on sale Dec. 1

Dog tags officially go on sale Saturday, Dec. 1 for the 2019 license year. Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl will be sending out renewal applications to all owners who purchased a 2018 tag.

The last day to purchase 2019 Clinton County Dog license without a penalty being assessed is Jan. 31, 2019. The cost of a single dog license is $14, and a kennel license is $70.

Recent law changes allow dog owners to now purchase three-year and permanent dog licenses for their dogs. The cost of a three-year license is $42 and a permanent license is $140.

After Feb. 1, 2019, the Ohio Revised Code requires the Auditor to charge a penalty equal to the fee of the license for late registration. Thus, regular tags will be $28 each and $140 for kennels starting Feb. 1, 2019.

Regular dog licenses can be purchased in the Clinton County Auditor’s Office in person any time during the year.

The Auditor’s Office has contracted with Fairfield Licensing to offer a convenient method of purchase for Clinton County residents through online registration. There is an additional $2 charge per tag for this service.

Please visit www.doglicenses.us/oh/clinton to take advantage of this service. Residents can also access the service via a link on the Clinton County Auditor’s home page.

Dec. 1, 2018 through Feb. 1, 2019, Habermehl has also authorized the following local retailers to sell dog tags for an additional fee: Buckley Brothers Drive-Thru, Brown’s distributing, BDK Feed & Supply, Village of New Vienna Water Department, and D&G’s Paws & Claws Snack Shack.

If you are unable to make it to any of the listed locations above, you may send your dog and owner information to the Auditor’s office and a tag will be issued and mailed back to you. Please include an additional $1 processing fee for this service to cover postage and mailing costs.

Kennel licenses can be renewed through the mail with the renewal application that is being mailed out to previously registered Kennel owners. New kennel licenses can only be purchased at the Clinton County Auditor’s office on the first floor of the Courthouse.

If you have questions concerning your eligibility for a kennel license, please contact the Auditor’s Office for more information.

