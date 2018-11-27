More Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 8:08 p.m. on Nov. 14, police responded to a business on South South Street on a theft report. According to the report, the officer spoke with the owner of the shop who advised that an ATM sign and a t-shirt was stolen from the lobby area that is left open during the overnight hours. The officer requested that they send them a digital copy of the video and audio in an attempt to identify the suspect.

• Police responded to a theft report at a store on East Main Street at 8:59 p.m. on Nov. 14. According to the report, a 30-year-old male is suspected of taking a can of ravioli and a box of Mentos.

• At 12:18 p.m. on Nov. 15, police responded to a gas station on East Main Street on a shoplifting report. According to the report, “miscellaneous property items” valued at $67 were stolen.

• At 5:03 p.m. on Nov. 15, police received a report of a black ZTE cell phone being stolen from the 200 block of Columbus Street. A 26-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• At 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 16, police received two reports of cars being broken into overnight at two residences at the 800 block of West Main Street. Items taken include four Klonopin pills, an Arkansas drivers license, debit cards, a social security card, and $40 in cash. A 28-year-old female or one residence, and a 58-year-old male of the other are listed as victims.

• At 7:35 a.m. on Nov. 16, police responded to the 1-99 block of Peterson Place on a report of a vehicle being broken into. A 40-year-old female resident was listed as the victim.

• At 1:54 p.m. on Nov. 16, police received a report of a student at the middle school on Thorne Avenue stealing a cell phone from the office.

• Police arrested a 62-year-old male for allegedly driving under the influence after responding to a crash that occurred at the 100 block of North South Street at 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 16.

• Police arrested a 60-year-old male for alleged domestic violence at 3:03 a.m. on Nov. 17 after responding to a domestic situation at the 200 block of South Nelson. A 34-year-old male resident is listed as the victim.

• At 11:58 a.m. on Nov. 17, a 27-year-old male reported her pink Huffy Rock Creek 10-speed bike was stolen from the backyard at her residence at the 300 block of East Vine Street. According to the report, the suspect left a Spalding 18-speed bike in the yard. Police took possession of it.

• At 4:29 p.m. on Nov. 17, officers responded to a burglary report at the 400 block of Graham Drive. According to the report, a 23-year-old male advised he left his apartment unlocked. He left to run some errands and when he returned, a Lenovo Laptop 15.6-inch was taken along with a grey mesh-like backpack and a black and red Nintendo Switch. Items were laying on the carpet next to the entertainment center and there were no prints found. The door had already been touched by several individuals. The report indicates the burglary took place around 8 a.m.

• At 5:07 p.m. on Nov. 17, two cell phones were reported stolen at the 400 block of North Wood Street. A 26-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• At 7:27 p.m. on Nov. 18, a 48-year-old Xenia female reported her purse was stolen from outside her vehicle at the 1100 block of South South Street. She stated the vehicle was unlocked and didn’t know who might have taken it. She advised it was a large camouflage purse with two handles and a shoulder strap. She advised inside she had a brown leather wallet and a black studded nine west wallet. Inside the wallets she had a total of $103 in cash and change, PNC bank card, state ID card, two birth certificates, social security card, store cards, and pictures. She advised there was also lighters, cologne, phone chargers, and three address books in the purse. She believed the theft happened around 7:30 p.m. She later stated that she forgot that she also had medication inside the purse and wanted to add that to the report.

• Police arrested a 38-year-old male for alleged theft of services after responding to a suspicious activity report at the 100 block of South South Street.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

