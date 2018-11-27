Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 3:53 a.m. on Nov. 12, deputies pulled over a vehicle around West Main and Lazenby Street in Blanchester for driving under suspension. According to the report, a flask of whiskey, pipes, drugs, and drug paraphernalia were located. A suspect was cited for O.V.I., driving under suspension and “multiple drug-related offenses,” according to the report. The suspect could face additional felony charges pending lab results.

• At 10:11 p.m. on Nov. 19, deputies stopped to help a subject with a disabled vehicle around State Route 730 and Baker Road in Clarksville. According to the report, one of the subjects was found to have an active warrant. While deputies patted down the subject, “a box containing an unknown substance” and a digital scale fell from his pants.

• At 3:57 p.m. on Nov. 16, deputies responded to the 9800 block of State Route 134 State in Martinsville on a vandalism call. A 40-year-old female reported that a vehicle traveled through the yard causing damage.

• At 2:02 p.m. on Nov. 17, a 38-year-old Blanchester female reported that someone stole a four-wheeler from her shed at the 400 block of Gumley Road in Blanchester. The victim later advised that an acquaintance of theirs was in possession of it which was hidden in a shed in Dayton.

• Deputies were dispatched to the 1-99 block of Cedar Pointe in Blanchester at 1:07 p.m. on Nov. 18 in reference to a burglary. A Skil Circular Saw was listed as an item stolen.

• At 5:41 p.m. on Nov. 18, deputies responded to a theft report at the 100 block of State Route 350 West in Wilmington. Items stolen include three tool satchels full of miscellaneous hand tool tapes, screwdrivers, nut drivers, and a Black & Decker jigsaw.

• At 11:13 a.m. on Nov. 19, a 59-year-old New Vienna male reported that sometime overnight a tractor semi parked at the 300 block of North South Street in New Vienna was broken into. The report lists a Cobra 5500 GPS and a Verizon Olympus 8 tablet as items stolen.

• At 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, a theft at the 6000 block of Antioch Road in Wilmington was reported. According to the report, items stolen included a 14k white gold ring with one-carat diamond inset and a ring with 1/15 carat aquamarine inset. The report lists a 30-year-old New Vienna female as the victim. They also list a possible suspect. The incident took place on Nov. 5.

