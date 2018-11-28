Two more Winter Farmers Markets slated

WILMINGTON — Only two markets remain for the 2018 Winter Clinton County Farmers Market season — Saturdays, Dec. 1 and Dec. 15 from 9 a.m.-noon — in the Municipal Building at 69 N. South St. in downtown Wilmington.

The Winter Market vendors offer seasonal produce, meats (beef and pork), homemade baked goods and candy, herbs, dog/cat treats, handmade jewelry, locally made pottery, and other lovely artisan crafts.

Visiting the December markets is a great time to make purchases for those special ones on your Christmas list. All products sold at the market are locally home grown or homemade and a great opportunity to “Buy Local.”

Beginning at the Dec. 1 market, the market staff will be accepting donations of nonperishable food items which will be distributed to My Father’s Kitchen and the Community Action Food Bank.

Anyone donating four nonperishable food items will receive two raffle tickets and be entered into a drawing for a Market Bag filled with market items worth over $120. The drawing will be held at 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 15.

Free Christmas crafts will be available for all children at the December markets. Travis Luncan and friends will be playing dulcimer music at the Dec. 15 market. The market is indeed a community event.

Plans for 2019

The 2019 Spring Market will begin March 2 in the Municipal Building.

The Farmers Market will be accepting applications for new vendors for the 2019 Spring and Summer Markets.

For more information on how to become a vendor, please contact the market staff at 937-725-1643. Watch for special events and information about the market by following at www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com or on Facebook.

