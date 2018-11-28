WPD reports: Overdose; stolen TV, shoplifting

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 7:46 a.m. on Nov. 19, police received a report of a PNC debit and credit card as stolen from a 63-year-old male. The incident lists a business on South South Street as where it took place.

• At 1:32 p.m. on Nov. 19, a 69-year-old female reported her .38-caliber revolver was stolen from her residence at the 300 block of North Lincoln Street.

• At 5:48 a.m. on Nov. 20, police received a call from a 42-year-old male who advised he ran three male subjects off his property at the 100 block of Linden Avenue 10 minutes prior to calling. According to the report, the caller advised a few days prior to this incident, someone broke into his garage but did not steal anything. The caller requested an officer patrol the area for the males. The suspects were described as white males in their mid-20s, two of them with backpacks, and all on bikes. An officer patrolled the area but did not locate anyone matching the description. Authorities advised that officers would patrol the area throughout the night when available.

• At 7:05 a.m. on Nov. 21, police responded to a breaking and entering report at the 800 block of Kathryn Place. According to the report, over $700 worth of items were taken including garden equipment and various tools.

• At 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 21, a 56-year-old female reported that a 31-year-old male had allegedly stolen her property and pawned it. According to the report, she advised that she had a TV and video games stored at the suspect’s mother’s house at the 200 block of Columbus Street and said that the mother called her telling her that the suspect had taken and pawned her property. The victim said she didn’t give the suspect permission to have her property. Police advised they would check with the pawn shop to see if he had sold anything today. The store told authorities the suspect had been there and had sold some video games and tried to sell a TV, but they weren’t interested. Police were told the suspect left the TV there and told them that he didn’t have a car and would be back later to get it. Authorities asked that they secure the TV and put a hold on the items that he had sold them. Police called the victim back and advised her about her property.

• At 5:10 p.m. on Nov. 21, beef jerky and a TV dinner were reported stolen from a gas station on East Main Street.

• At 6:11 p.m. on Nov. 21, police responded to a store at the 1300 block of Rombach Avenue on a shoplifting report. A 26-year-old male is suspected of taking four pairs of pants.

• Police arrested a 40-year-old male in relation to a burglary and assault report at the 200 block of West Vine Street at 9:27 p.m. on Nov. 21. A 28-year-old female resident is listed as a victim. According to the report, there was damage done to a rear residential window and two cell phones were listed as stolen.

• A 30-year-old Leesburg male was charged in relation to a shoplifting incident at a store on Progress Way at 11:37 p.m. on Nov. 21. According to the report, two televisions were reported stolen along with a Yeti cooler. Also, a bag of suspected meth was seized.

• At 10:36 a.m. on Nov. 22, a 27-year-old male reported that sometime overnight someone entered his truck at his residence at the 500 block of West Locust Street and stole an Apple iWatch.

• Police and emergency services responded to the 400 block of South Wall Street at 11:02 p.m. on Nov. 22 on a male subject overdosing. The caller, a 40-year-old male resident, advised that the victim “is breathing and in and out of consciousness” and it was probably fentanyl. The victim, a 26-year-old male, was “in the bathtub, pants down, wet, with ice cubes on him.” Witnesses advised the victim came into the house and was sitting at the kitchen table when he collapsed. They carried and placed him in the bathtub and put ice cubes on him. Narcan was given to the victim by EMT’s, and the man responded. The victim was confirmed to have three warrants which were served to him at Clinton Memorial Hospital along with a new court date.

• At 6:24 a.m. on Nov. 23, police responded to the 700 block of Kelly Drive on a theft report. A 63-year-old male resident reported his 9mm semi-automatic handgun was stolen.

• At 6:40 a.m. on Nov. 23, a 61-year-old female reported her mailbox at her residence — the 200 block of Regal Drive — was broken off at the base and on the ground, believed to have been damaged.

• Police responded to the 600 block of Kelly Drive at 6:55 a.m. on Nov. 23 on the report of someone breaking and entering a vehicle. According to the report, money was stolen from a vehicle belonging to a 21-year-old male resident.

• At 7:11 a.m. on Nov. 23, police received a report of a 2016 Nissan Sentra being stolen from the 1-99 block of Woodland Drive.

• At 11:42 a.m. on Nov. 23, police received a report of a vehicle at the 300 block of Maple Ridge being broken into. The report lists credit/debit cards and a pair of prescription sunglasses being stolen. Two males, ages 32 and 27, are listed as suspects.

• At 4:53 p.m. on Nov. 23, a 70-year-old male reported that his Samsung Galaxy Note 5 cell phone was possibly stolen by a customer at his business on East Locust Street.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_WPD-Badge-10.jpg