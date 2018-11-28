Throwback Thursday: Lamax Theatre

The Lamax Theatre in Wilmington was built in 1912 and torn down for parking for the Albers store in 1953, the year this photo was taken. Its last show was Nov. 11, 1953. We thank the readers who contacted us to tell us that last week’s photo was of an implement auction at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

News Journal file photo