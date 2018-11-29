Car flips on Center Road

Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies, Ohio State Highway Patrol officers and emergency service personnel help a female subject out of her car that had flipped from the road into a ditch on Center Road near Nelson Avenue in Wilmington on Thursday morning. The driver, who was transported to the hospital, was awake and alert and appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

