House fire in Wilmington

A Wilmington house at the 400 block of South Wall Street caught fire Thursday morning. In the photo, Wilmington police officer Patrick Black, right, assists with a fire hose and prepares to hand it off to a firefighter. More details on the blaze will be released when they become available. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_fire-1.jpg A Wilmington house at the 400 block of South Wall Street caught fire Thursday morning. In the photo, Wilmington police officer Patrick Black, right, assists with a fire hose and prepares to hand it off to a firefighter. More details on the blaze will be released when they become available. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal