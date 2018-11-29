Ohio school officer’s use of stun gun on teen being investigated

WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio sheriff’s office is investigating a school resource officer’s use of a stun gun on a 17-year-old male student during an argument between him and an administrator.

The student was shocked Tuesday at Wayne County Schools Career Center in Smithville, roughly 45 miles southwest of Cleveland.

Superintendent Kip Crain says the student wasn’t injured.

Police say the student was arguing beforehand with the dean of students about the school dress code, and the dean called the officer when the student walked away.

Cellphone video taken at the scene shows the officer trying to restrain the student, and when that fails, he uses a stun gun.

The officer has been removed from the school pending further investigation.