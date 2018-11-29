Latest Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 12:55 a.m. on Nov. 24, a 19-year-old female reported $635 was stolen from her at a restaurant on East Main Street.

• At 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, police received a shoplifting a report at a gas station on East Main Street. A 26-year-old male is suspected of stealing various food products and a pint of eggnog.

• Police arrested a 25-year-old Midland male for allegedly driving while under the influence and a marked lanes violation after responding to a reckless operation call on West Main Street at 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 25.

• At 10:12 p.m. on Nov. 25, a 23-year-old female reported her wallet was stolen at the 700 block of West Locust Street. The wallet contained $125 in cash and two EBT cards.

• At 12:03 p.m. on Nov. 26, police received a report of a burglary that occurred at the 400 block of Graham Drive. According to the report, a Samsung 40-inch smart TV was stolen from a 30-year-old Circleville female.

• Police and emergency services responded to a heroin overdose at the 500 block of Belmont Avenue at 1:08 p.m. on Nov. 25. According to the report, contact was made with a 28-year-old male and police seized a syringe, a spoon, and foil.

• Police responded to 1-99 block of Doan Street at 4:39 p.m. on Nov. 26 for a report that unknown subjects had broken into the house which was vacant. Police made contact with the property manager — a 46-year-old male — at the house. He advised that he had last been inside the house three days prior and there was no damage or property in the house and when he came to the house on the 26th he found property in the house as well as damage. The cabinets were damaged in the kitchen and ”someone had also defecated in the toilet.” The owner took the officer to the basement which was half full of someone’s property. The owner advised no one had rented the house and no one had permission to be in the house. There was a cot, multiple bags of clothes, a gas grill with several propane tanks, a table made out of the damaged kitchen cabinets, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. The vent pipes for the heating system going upstairs had been cut so that the heater would heat the basement. There were also several bicycles left in the garage. I advised the property owner that they could dispose of the personal property and police took possession of the drug equipment. The bicycles were taken to the station and stored in the sally port as they were most likely stolen. The next morning, the owner called officers back to the house as someone had broken out the basement windows to the house and re-gained entry. They had also stolen several tools from the house that belonged to him including a DeWalt drill. They had also damaged plumbing fixtures in the kitchen and bathroom and broke the thermostat.

• At 5:11 p.m. on Nov. 26, police received a report of approximately 50 Norco 325mg were stolen from an 85-year-old female at her residence at the 100 block of Columbus Street.

• At 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 26, the manager of the local civic organization advised someone sent an email stating his name requesting money, advising wasn’t him. He stated his treasurer received a fraudulent e-mail. The person who sent it was alleged to be the manager and tried to get the treasurer to wire money. He provided me with a copy of the e-mail that stated “Hi (treasurer), Good Morning, I need you to execute a payment today, Its an Administrative expense. Can you execute it via wire or check, or cash deposit today? What is out current balance? Get back to me to provide the payment details. Thanks you.” The e-mail it was sent from an email that was not the manager’s. He stated he just wanted to report the information.

• At 8:55 p.m. on Nov. 26, police responded to the 400 block of Graham Drive on a theft report. The reports lists $500 of assorted DVDs as what was stolen.

• Police arrested two Hillsboro subjects — a 31-year-old female and a 36-year-old male — for alleged theft and shoplifting after police responded to a shoplifting report at a gas station on East Main Street.

• At 3:47 p.m. on Nov. 27, a 25-year-old male reported his black 2010 Honda Accord was stolen at the 1-99 block of Reba Drive. The report lists two suspects — a 35-year-old Wilmington male and 24-year-old Columbus female.

• Police arrested a 32-year-old female for alleged theft after police responded to a shoplifting report at a store on Rombach Avenue at 6:51 p.m. on Nov. 27.

• Police and emergency services responded to the 200 block off West Main Street at 9:43 p.m. on Nov. 27 on the report of a 47-year-old male that had fallen and was bleeding. After the male responded to the Narcan he advised that he did use “some heroin.” He was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital ER.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

