Municipal court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant's name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Nov. 19 and Nov. 21:

• Gabriel Prell, 20, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (175 days suspended), operator’s license from Aug. 6, 2018 to Aug. 6, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Prell must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol/drugs while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Nov. 20, 2018. A tag/sticker violation was dismissed.

• Chad Smith, 32, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Smith must take part in supervised probation and must have no contact with a business on State Route 350.

• Sarah West, 31, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offenses was amended from an O.V.I. charge. West must take part in a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, and a no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• Robert Johnson, 50, of Blanchester, two counts of trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (28 days suspended), assessed $155 court costs ($30 suspended). Johnson must write a letter of apology and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Cody Christen, 27, of Blanchester, domestic violence, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Christen must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. A child endangerment charge was dismissed.

• Ashton Morris, 21, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, misuse of 911, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $300, assessed $125 court costs. Morris must write a letter of apology to the business on West Sugartree Street, have no contact with them, and must commit no further offenses for one year. A second obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Donald McKeever, 59, of Wilmington, domestic violence, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Donavon Brown, 19, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Joshua Wilson, 40, of New Vienna, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges include driving under suspension-failing to reinstate and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Jamie Lewis, 43, of Newark, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the Lewis.

• Richard Urbach, 49, of Elizabethtown, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Urbach.

• Donald Brown Sr., 65, of Wilmington, theft. Sentencing stayed to allow Brown to complete diversion.

