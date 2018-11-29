Blan Girls Scouts decorate

Blanchester Girl Scouts had six sister troops gather to decorate the tree at Peoples Bank in Blanchester Sunday, Nov. 24. They had previously met to make the tree decorations, and the Barbie topper is in honor of the Wisconsin troop which had three girls and a leader tragically killed during a service project Nov. 3 due to a drug-induced driver. From left are: front row, Carolee Grehan Troop 30610, Kara Davenport Troop 46268, McKenna May Troop 45988, Emily Paugh and Sophie Gabbard (both with Troop 46268), Emma Perry Daisy Troop 43915, nd Leah Perry Troop 45461; back row, Rebekah Davenport, Savannah Belote, Sydney Ziegler, Hannah Gabbard and Kaylie Paugh (all in Troop 30610), Alayna Davenport, Carolyn Koch (both with Troop 46268), Josie Fruediger Troop 45988, Katie Hinkle Troop 45461 , Teresa Hinkle Troop 45461, and Ida Sells Miller Troop 45988.

Blanchester Girl Scouts had six sister troops gather to decorate the tree at Peoples Bank in Blanchester Sunday, Nov. 24. They had previously met to make the tree decorations, and the Barbie topper is in honor of the Wisconsin troop which had three girls and a leader tragically killed during a service project Nov. 3 due to a drug-induced driver. From left are: front row, Carolee Grehan Troop 30610, Kara Davenport Troop 46268, McKenna May Troop 45988, Emily Paugh and Sophie Gabbard (both with Troop 46268), Emma Perry Daisy Troop 43915, nd Leah Perry Troop 45461; back row, Rebekah Davenport, Savannah Belote, Sydney Ziegler, Hannah Gabbard and Kaylie Paugh (all in Troop 30610), Alayna Davenport, Carolyn Koch (both with Troop 46268), Josie Fruediger Troop 45988, Katie Hinkle Troop 45461 , Teresa Hinkle Troop 45461, and Ida Sells Miller Troop 45988.