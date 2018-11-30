Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Buffalo Wild Wings, 143 Fairway Drive, Wilmington, Nov. 27. Critical: Knife in knife-holding unit on wall beside prep cooler is dirty. The following items were dated use by Nov. 26: pickles, green onions, cilantro, corn blend cups and creamy chipotle sauce.

Cutting board on front of prep table is stained/discolored. Handles broken on microwaves in kitchen. Inside of microwave was dirty. Grout/caulking behind spray sink and 3-compartment sink has mildew. Wall behind hand sink is dirty. Wall beside prep cooler is dirty. Seal on prep cooler with sauces and veggies is ripped at back corner.

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 8.

• Angilo’s Pizza, 142 S. Broadway St., Blanchester, Nov. 27. Critical: Food slicer had food debris on blade, cover. Buttermilk in reach-in cooler in storage building is dated Nov. 26. Please discard immediately.

Note: All employees must have hair restrained at all times, including facial hair. Employees with facial hair must wear beard nets in facility when preparing/handling food. There is a cup being used as a scoop in crouton container. Floors throughout the facility had dirt/grease build-up.

Follow-up: Approx. Dec. 30.

• Putman Elementary, 327 E. Baldwin St., Blanchester, Nov. 27. Doors on walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer do not shut completely and must be pushed shut to get door to seal properly. Adjustment needs to be made for doors to close properly. Note: Dish machine is currently not being used. Single-service plates are used and 3-compartment sink used to wash pans/dishes.

• Gold Star Chili, 1295 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 12. Complaint: Patron ate cheeseburger on Nov. 19 at lunch, became ill after eating.

Hamburgers are tempered in walk-in cooler. Meat is pulled directly from walk-in cooler. Hamburger 28°F. Hamburgers are held hot on griddle in pan at back. Hamburger 207°F. Lettuce fresh, washed at facility and put on prep cooler. Cheese 40°F, pickles 38°F, mayo °F. All items with cheeseburger look good, no issues at this time.

• #1 China Buffet, 1587 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 20. Complaint: Restroom smells like sewer, and in hallway.

Wall under sink in men’s bathroom not smooth and easily cleanable, missing tile and grout. Women’s restroom has smell. All plumbing working correctly. Put water down floor drain to help with smell. Possibly dry trap in floor drain. No back-ups in kitchen or bathroom.

• Dairy Queen, 59 Gano Road, Wilmington, Nov. 20. Complaint: Regarding chemical/metal taste in Blizzard ice cream.

Discussed complaint with employees and person in charge. Ice cream machine is cleaned every morning. All nozzles and inside of machine cleaned with hot water and sanitizer water and then again with hot water. All ingredients are obtained from Dairy Queen distributor. Blizzard mixing machine is cleaned and sanitized between uses. No problems observed at this time with ice cream machine and cleaning.

• Papsy’s Place Frozen Yogurt, 116 W. Main St., Wilmington, Nov. 30. Serving chili out of black warmer/soup kettle. Chili is made with canned items and pre-cooked frozen ground beef nuggets. Please provide additional information on warmer unit to Health District on Monday.

Follow-up: 30 days.

