Winter heating help available

The Winter Crisis Program provides a benefit once per heating season to an income-eligible customer’s main and/or electric account.

Eligible customers may qualify if your gross household size/income is at or below the 175-percent Federal Poverty Guideline: 1 — $ 21,245; 2 — $28,805; 3 — $36,365; 4 — $43,925; or 5 —$51,485.

The benefit can be used by eligible households that are disconnected, pending disconnection, need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, or have 25 percent or less bulk fuel supply remaining.

Applicants will need to bring following documents with them to visit:

• Copies of most current heating and electric bills

• A list of all household members and proof of income for last 30 days, if self-employed or seasonal will need 12 months income and complete IRS 1040 documents. If you have no income please contact the office for further instructions.

• Birth certificate or Social Security cards for all household members

• Photo ID of applicant

For more information about the Winter Crisis program, contact Community Action at 937-382-8365 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.