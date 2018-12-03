Brown, Portman to meet with head of GM

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) announced Monday that they will meet with General Motors CEO Mary Barra on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 5 in Senator Portman’s office.

Both Ohio senators have spoken with Barra, proposed solutions and urged GM to work with them to save the Lordstown jobs, according to a press release from the senators.

Last week, GM announced it would lay off its final shift of workers and close its Lordstown plant in March of 2019. Earlier this year, GM announced plans to build the new Chevy Blazer in Mexico on the same day the company ended the second shift at a plant. GM has eliminated nearly 3,000 jobs at the plant over the last two years.

“We have the best workers in the world in Ohio, and I’m proud of the workers at Lordstown,” said Portman. “They have proven themselves time and again, and Senator Brown and I will continue to fight on their behalf. I look forward to continuing our engagement with GM. I hope the company sees the incredible potential in this plant, by keeping it open and bringing other production back to the Valley.”

“If you love this country, you fight for the people who make it work – people like the workers at Lordstown. Senator Portman and I are committed to saving these jobs and call on GM to work with us to find solutions,” said Brown. “Ohio has stood by GM. Now GM needs to stand by Ohio, and the workers who make their company successful.”

Senators seek to save Lordstown plant