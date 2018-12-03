YSU campus lockdown lifted down after suspect turns self in

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a lockdown has been lifted at Youngstown State University hours after police received a report about someone with a gun on campus.

Youngstown State officials say a person they were looking for turned himself in Monday and was in custody about two hours after the lockdown began.

It’s not clear whether the person had a gun earlier in the day.

Youngstown police had said there was no active shooter on campus and that the lockdown was a precaution.

A hospital and library near the campus were also on lockdown after authorities said they were looking for a person with a gun who was reportedly near a student recreation center.