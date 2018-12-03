Over 60,000 deer checked during Ohio’s gun season

COLUMBUS – Despite enduring some poor weather, hunters in Ohio checked 60,557 white-tailed deer during the 2018 weeklong deer-gun season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

Last year, hunters checked 72,814 deer over the same period.

Ohio’s deer-gun hunting season remains a tradition enjoyed by thousands of hunters for more than 75 years. Starting the Monday after Thanksgiving, Buckeye State hunters safely enjoyed seven days of deer-gun hunting.

For Ohio hunters who missed the deer-gun week, there are still more options to pursue deer.

Hunters can enjoy two more days of deer-gun season on Saturday, Dec. 15 and Sunday, Dec. 16, and muzzleloader season is Jan. 5-8, 2019.

Ohio hunters still have two months left of deer archery season, which remains open through Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

Find more information about deer hunting in the 2018-2019 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations or at wildohio.gov.

Past year’s harvest summaries and weekly updated harvest reports can be found at wildohio.gov/deerharvest.

A list of all white-tailed deer checked by hunters during the weeklong 2018 deer-gun hunting season is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2018, and the 2017 numbers are in parentheses. Harvest numbers below are raw data and subject to change.

Adams: 955 (1,166); Allen: 250 (341); Ashland: 1,121 (1,363); Ashtabula: 2,022 (2,094); Athens: 1,322 (1,591); Auglaize: 268 (334); Belmont: 1,081 (1,239); Brown: 738 (1,029); Butler: 247 (352); Carroll: 1,449 (1,733); Champaign: 336 (431); Clark: 177 (197); Clermont: 548 (744); Clinton: 185 (303); Columbiana: 1,132 (1,338); Coshocton: 2,174 (2,576); Crawford: 496 (615); Cuyahoga: 39 (52); Darke: 215 (305); Defiance: 582 (745); Delaware: 352 (503); Erie: 222 (272); Fairfield: 618 (776); Fayette: 91 (140); Franklin: 141 (156); Fulton: 290 (322); Gallia: 1,145 (1,318); Geauga: 582 (538); Greene: 193 (229); Guernsey: 1,728 (2,014); Hamilton: 146 (191); Hancock: 403 (529); Hardin: 381 (529); Harrison: 1,285 (1,530); Henry: 258 (371); Highland: 802 (1,076); Hocking: 1,112 (1,370); Holmes: 1,286 (1,592); Huron: 860 (1,148); Jackson: 1,082 (1,230); Jefferson: 698 (832); Knox: 1,509 (1,965); Lake: 180 (163); Lawrence: 812 (907); Licking: 1,421 (1,789); Logan: 614 (754); Lorain: 628 (702); Lucas: 117 (119); Madison: 146 (186); Mahoning: 615 (649); Marion: 335 (432); Medina: 605 (620); Meigs: 1,233 (1,323); Mercer: 228 (310); Miami: 172 (251); Monroe: 1,100 (1,334); Montgomery: 122 (157); Morgan: 1,198 (1,459); Morrow: 547 (657); Muskingum: 1,917 (2,328); Noble: 1,264 (1,391); Ottawa: 111 (120); Paulding: 332 (446); Perry: 1,042 (1,278); Pickaway: 244 (342); Pike: 690 (761); Portage: 558 (560); Preble: 251 (300); Putnam: 230 (359); Richland: 1,137 (1,343); Ross: 937 (1,230); Sandusky: 216 (275); Scioto: 780 (898); Seneca: 733 (868); Shelby: 282 (394); Stark: 810 (881); Summit: 152 (159); Trumbull: 1,119 (1,250); Tuscarawas: 1,991 (2,335); Union: 281 (350); Van Wert: 175 (223); Vinton: 937 (1,234); Warren: 261 (313); Washington: 1,405 (1,572); Wayne: 696 (823); Williams: 543 (691); Wood: 273 (342); Wyandot: 596 (757). Total: 60,557 (72,814).