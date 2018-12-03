Rotarian Dr. Lane speaks to club

Fellow Rotarian Dr. Willard Lane spoke to the Rotary club which meets at noon at the Damon’s Restaurant on Mondays about some of his writings.

Over the years, Lane said he has kept a list of words and phrases he likes, and then, from time to time, writes on a collection of them, and he shared a few selections with the club.

The first selection was from the time near his 90th birthday, when many of his family was gathered.

Lane wrote on “Today, Tomorrow & Yesterday”. Lane noted he was 15 years into the 4th quarter of his life – and “perspective” is a key word for the fourth quarter of life. Lane said his past has been awesome, and that he has been not necessarily lucky, but definitely blessed. Tomorrow is always loaded with new dreams and possibilities.

For his second selection, Lane shared what he had written for the Wilmington News Journal after spending four and one-half weeks in the Philippines as a volunteer dentist through a Rotary program. Lane stated he worked in a Vietnam refugee camp with a population around 10,000. Lane had to take his own supplies, and also went with gifts and donations from many local businesses.

Following his trip, he wrote four articles for the News Journal, and wrote for Rotary International, on what to expect from a trip such as this. Eventually, Lane also was able to visit with members of Rotary International in Chicago and share his experiences from his trip.

Finally, Lane shared that his pastor had asked him to write for their Newsletter. Lane stated he wrote on the Fruits of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22-23) and shared that selection with the club.

Dr. Lane did say he has a 10-year plan, and the key to that is staying fit and keeping mentally strong.

Rotarian Dr. Willard Lane, left, and Dan Evers, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon. Courtesy photo