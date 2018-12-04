Wilmington Schools Foundation ushers in new year

‘Tis the time to say goodbye to the familiar and welcome in the new. As with any organization it is always bittersweet when there is a changing of the guard.

But with that change comes the promise of new leadership with innovative ideas and a revitalized commitment to move the organization forward. The years of service and organizational memory lost gives way to dedicated exuberance and fresh ideas.

That time has come for the Wilmington Schools Foundation.

On Nov. 27 the WCS Foundation gathered at the General Denver for its annual board meeting to usher in a new slate of board members and say thank you to those who have faithfully served the board for many years.

At this meeting Jim Wolary, class of 1977, retired from the board after serving as both a board member and/or board officer for over a decade. Jim served as treasurer for ten of the past 12 years.

Jim stated, “As I reflect back on the past 11-12 years of donating time and effort to the cause of students and faculty of Wilmington City Schools, a few milestones come to mind””

• “Converting our resources to the Clinton County Foundation, this move was a great opportunity for us to become more compliant in how we move forward and also for reporting practices to our board and most importantly the gracious donors that believe in our mission.”

• “Working with a great group of board members that indeed have the same vision and concerns for the students and faculty of WCS.”

• “Hiring a new Director of WSF that not only has the great passion but also enjoys working in the school buildings to better educate our faculty and staff members as to the mission of the WSF, surrounding herself with a team of officers that support her and guide her.”

• Seeing our Employee Gift Campaign grow, the efforts of our Director and Board Members that make it happen and their ability to touch every staff member in every building is huge! Spreading the wealth from the results of this is what we are about through our Grants that directly benefit the students of Wilmington City Schools.

• “Lastly … working with three superintendents that truly care for the well-being of our students and staff, I thank them for their vision and tireless efforts they display every day; their level of integrity is unmatched and we can be extremely proud of our WCS board members for their guidance and support of our administrators.”

The board wishes to thank Jim for his unwavering dedication to support and enhance the educational endeavors for students, staff and faculty of Wilmington City Schools. His leadership and guidance have been invaluable to the organization and a source of great successes.

At this same meeting, the WCS board welcomed two new members, Curt Bradshaw and Karen Carter.

Karen Carter taught in Wilmington City Schools for 36 years.

”I always enjoyed teaching sixth-, seventh- or eighth-grade students math or language arts,” she said. “An extra joy was advising Power of the Pen and Project TRUST.”

In retirement, she enjoys math coaching, volunteering at Wilmington Middle School and the SOESC, and helping with testing in the spring.

“I’ve always been lucky to have been surrounded by extraordinary, passionate teachers,” she said.

Curt Bradshaw currently serves as the Coordinator of Gifted Services with the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC).

In this role, he coordinates gifted services and programming in two school districts in Clinton County and also provides professional learning support to area teachers and school administrators.

He serves as an adjunct professor with Xavier University in the Special Education and Educational Administration programs, teaching coursework in gifted education and educational research.

Bradshaw, a 2005 graduate of Clinton-Massie High School, graduated from Miami University in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in Middle Childhood Education with concentrations in Language Arts and Social Studies. He earned his master’s degree from Xavier University in Educational Administration with professional licenses in Building Principalship and Superintendency.

He earned an endorsement in gifted education from Xavier University and taught as a Gifted Intervention Specialist at Clinton-Massie Local Schools through the Southern Ohio ESC prior to becoming a gifted coordinator.

Bradshaw began his teaching career with Wilmington City Schools teaching fifth- and sixth-grade Language Arts at both Holmes Elementary and Wilmington Middle School prior to becoming a Gifted Intervention Specialist with the Southern Ohio ESC.

He continues to be a champion for public education and is thrilled to have the opportunity to support the Wilmington City Schools staff, students, and community as a member of the Wilmington City Schools Foundation Board and resident of the district.

As part of the business of the annual board meeting the WCS Foundation board approved the slate of officers for 2019. Board Officers are: Steven Haines ('68), President; Vicki Wilson ('68), Vice President; Joni Streber ('68), Secretary; and Brian Shidaker ('95), Treasurer.

