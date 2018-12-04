Pride of Wilmington Marching Band ‘Superior’ in many ways

WILMINGTON — The 100 members of the Pride of Wilmington Marching Band met for one final time Nov. 14 at the Murphy Theatre for an awards program and to recap their “Superior” season.

During the fall season, the Pride of Wilmington Marching Band receive a superior rating at every OMEA competition they attended, qualifying for the State Marching Band Finals for the 26th time in school history and for the 11th consecutive year.

The band was once again rated “Superior” at state finals — the highest rating possible.

Following state finals, the band traveled to Indianapolis where they performed in the Music for All/Bands of America Grand Nationals competition at Lucas Oil Stadium.

During the awards program, several students were honored by their peers in the annual “Outstanding Awards”:

• Outstanding Musician — Xavier Disney

• Outstanding Marcher — Anna Garnai

• Outstanding Guard Performer — Isabella Allen

• Rookie of the Year — Micah Patterson and Kinnedy Harris

• Recognized for Outstanding leadership — Kade Neu

• Recognized by WHS Director of Bands Matt Spradlin for the leadership and musicianship they displayed during the season were drum majors Kylie Bayless and Aubree Trusty.

Sixty-six students were recognized for academic excellence – those students carried a GPA of 3.5 and higher during the fall season. This year the Pride of Wilmington will graduate 22 senior members.

The show this season, “… a thousand words,” reminded us how moments captured in time are memories that will last forever.

“This was an exceptional year for the Pride of Wilmington,” said Spradlin in his remarks.

”And we cannot achieve this success without the combined efforts of school administrators, supportive parents, dedicated students, and a loving staff.”

The Pride of Wilmington Marching Band, shown at the Bands of America competition, had a “Superior” season in many ways. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_wilm-bands-logo.jpeg The Pride of Wilmington Marching Band, shown at the Bands of America competition, had a “Superior” season in many ways. Drum majors Kylie Bayless and Aubree Trusty at the state finals. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_bayless-and-trusty.jpg Drum majors Kylie Bayless and Aubree Trusty at the state finals. Courtesy photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_WHS-bands-of-america.jpg Courtesy photos