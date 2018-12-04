WPD reports: Teens driving fast and grandmother’s alleged pot grinder

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• A 24-year-old Columbus male was charged with alleged unauthorized use of a vehicle, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, failure to control, and driving under suspension after police responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a wall on East Locust Street at 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 1. According to the report, a blue Blazer was found off the north side of the road and against a wall and the passenger front wheel was broken. The male subject said a friend was driving on the way to the hospital to get her grandmother. People in the area said they heard the crash and ran to the vehicle, but did not see anyone run away. They said the subject was the only person in the vehicle. Police told the subject what they were told, and the subject stated the other person was the driver. “She said she was scared because she doesn’t have a license,” the report states. Dispatch advised the male was under a driving suspension. A 62-year-old female, the male subject’s grandmother, arrived and stated she had parked her Blazer at CMH while she was visiting a friend. She further stated, she did not give the male subject permission to drive it and that subject took it without permission. Two grinders were found in the vehicle that contained marijuana. They also found a small container of blue pills. The male subject stated the grinder and marijuana were his grandmother’s.

• At 3:06 a.m. on Dec. 2, a 48-year-old male reported his wallet had stolen. The male advised his vehicle was parked at a restaurant’s parking lot on West Locust Street and was unlocked. He last parked his vehicle around 1 a.m. and entered the business. When he left work around 2:30 a.m. he observed his vehicle had been “ransacked.” Items reported stolen included $80 in cash, a social security card, OLN card, and his birth certificate.

• Police arrested a 20-year-old Sabina male after reported to a disorderly report at Clinton Memorial Hospital at 3:18 a.m. on Dec. 2. The subject was found to have a warrant through the WPD.

• Police arrested a 31-year-old Sabina female for alleged domestic violence after responding to a domestic incident at the 200 block of South Nelson Avenue at 8:22 a.m. on Dec. 2.

• At 2:07 p.m. on Dec. 2, a 26-year-old male reported multiple items were stolen from his vehicle at his residence at the 1-99 block of Midway Drive. Items reported stolen include Under Armour neon green bag, Beats Solo 3 headphones, GNC supplements, and wrist wraps gasps.

• At 11:03 p.m. on Dec. 2, a female subject called and advised someone broke into her vehicle at the 400 block of Darbyshire Drive. She stated this was the second time this has happened recently. “She advised they took a big black leather bag with long straps. She stated it has a gold pattern on one side. She advised she didn’t have anything of value inside, just a couple notebooks and paperwork,” according to the report. She believed this occurred around 10:20 p.m. She requested extra patrol in the area and stated she would be getting a surveillance system.

• Police and emergency services responded to a reported overdose on Belmont Avenue at 4:01 a.m. on Dec. 3. When emergency services arrived two subjects were attempted to perform CPR on a male on the floor by the bathroom. They stopped them since the subject was breathing but unresponsive. According to the report, nobody knew him or how he got in the house. His wallet was located where he was ID’d as a 37-year-old male from Clarendon, North Carolina. Emergency services gave Narcan to the male, who responded to it. The subject was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital ER and was given a Good Samaritan form.

• At 8:07 a.m. on Dec. 3, while exiting the Public Safety Center on Rombach Avenue, officers observed two pickup trucks — a white Dodge Ram, the other a black Dodge Dakota — traveling eastbound on Rombach at an excessive rate of speed that was greater than the posted speed limit of 50 mph. According to the report, the trucks were accelerating around other vehicles and were operating in a reckless manner and appeared to be racing each other. A traffic stop was initiated in an attempt to stop both vehicles. “The Dodge Dakota pulled to the right side of the road on Progress Way and I pointed to the subject in an attempt to keep him there. The white Dodge Ram continued on Progress Way and I pulled in behind it and it stopped,” the reported stated. The Dodge Dakota then continued on southbound on Progress Way, the officer radioed another officer to check the area and attempt to have the subject return. They also contacted the Sheriff’s Office to be on the lookout for the vehicle as the driver appeared to be a young male. The driver of the Dodge Ram awas asked him if he knew why he was stopped. “He stated he did. I advised him that he was traveling way too fast. He advised that he was on his way to school and was concerned because he has already missed some classes due to his mother having a medical emergency,” the report stated. The officer asked if he was racing the other driver and he stated they were not racing and that he knew the other driver. He advised he would call him to respond back to the scene. Both drivers were identified as juveniles and were issued citations for operating in willful or wanton disregard/reckless operation. The driver of the Dodge Ram was found to be a resident of Clinton County and was advised of his court date and time. The driver of the Dodge Dakota was found to be a resident of Highland County. He was advised the traffic citation would be forwarded to Clinton County Juvenile Court who would then possibly forward the citation to Highland County Juvenile Court. Both drivers were advised of the dangers of driving recklessly/speeding and released so they could arrive at school.

• At 9:27 a.m. on Dec. 3, police responded to a store on Rombach Avenue in reference to the report of a stolen vehicle. A 77-year-old Clarksville male advised that the arrived at the store around 9 a.m. and that when he got out of the vehicle that he left the keys on the floorboard of the vehicle. When he left he store the car was gone. The vehicle listed is a gold 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 pick up truck. The victim wanted to pursue charges if the vehicle is found. The vehicle was entered into LEADS as stolen.

• At 10:02 a.m. on Dec. 3, a 37-year-old female reported $75 were stolen from her vehicle at her residence at the 400 block of Belmont Avenue sometime overnight.

• At 1:25 p.m. on Dec. 3, police received a report of a threat made by a student at the high school on Richardson Place.

• At 5:46 p.m. on Dec. 3, a 25-year-old male reported a bottle of Ranitidine was stolen from his residence at the 500 block of Rombach Avenue.

