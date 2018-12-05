Social media for nonprofits (and everybody else) seminar set

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Foundation is offering a free social media seminar on Tuesday, Jan. 15 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Wilmington Public Library community room.

Sue Reynolds, owner of Carmine Media and Manager, Social Media at RL Shared Services, will present a workshop to assist local nonprofits on outreach through social media. Participants are encouraged to bring their laptops and examples of their social media efforts.

“Small communities struggle with asking the same group of donors over and over for volunteer assistance and support,” said Jan Blohm, executive director of the Clinton County Foundation. “They have a tough time reaching the community and telling their story.

“It’s essential to widen the net and capture more hearts and minds. Social media offers that opportunity. Finding the right compelling message, at the right time can make a huge change.”

With so many social platforms, it is important to have a strategy plan that can guide you — one that hits the sweet spot of your target audience.

Reynolds will discuss social media platforms, provide a list of do’s and don’ts to enhance your business/church/nonprofit image. She will detail methods to develop a solid understanding of your followers — that target audience which has the potential to become volunteers and donors.

“The Clinton County Foundation is happy to provide this free to our community,” said Blohm. “Many of our 100-plus affiliated organizations have requested this type of seminar. I am so happy that we can open it up to anyone in the community who either works for a charity and/or is trying to develop an online presence for a business that wants a better opportunity to raise sales and their customer base. Schools, churches and anyone who has an interest is welcome.”

Registration is requested because of the chance of an inclement weather cancellation. Call the Foundation’s office at 937-566-1634 or email blohmj74@gmail.com. Leave a name, organization, email and phone number for contact information.

Reynolds https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_Sue-Reynolds-1.jpg Reynolds