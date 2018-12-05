OSHP: Woman gives birth along I-75

BUTLER COUNTY — A Monroe, Ohio woman gave birth this morning after her husband stopped the car and pulled off onto the berm of Interstate 75 as his wife was in labor, according to the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Lebanon Communication Center received a call at 6:11 a.m. from Nick Richards of Monroe in reference to his wife, Elizabeth Richards of Monroe, who was in labor.

Richards stated that he was south on I-75 near milepost 24 stopped on the right berm in Liberty Township.

Troopers and EMS were immediately dispatched to that location. Shortly after, Richards told dispatch that his wife gave birth to a baby girl, and he was going to drive them to nearby West Chester Hospital.

Troopers continued on and responded to the hospital and met Mr. and Mrs. Richards at the emergency entrance where she was being treated/admitted by the ER staff.

Both Mrs. Richards and the baby were in good health, the OSHP stated.

