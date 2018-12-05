COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Thursday, Dec. 6

• Sabina Historical Society will hold its Christmas dinner and annual meeting at the C.O.V.E., 185 S. College St., Sabina. Doors will open at 6 pm and dinner, catered by McCoy’s Catering, will be served at 6:30 pm. Reservations can be made by calling 302-6002 and are due by Nov. 30. Cost is $15. A program about architecture around Sabina using Joe Saville’s slides will be presented.

• Dungeons and Dragons game night for ages 10 and up at Wilmington Public Library 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6.

• Book Lovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at the Blanchester Public Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, discussing “Christmas in Harmony” by Philip Gulley. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at 783-3585 to get a copy of the book, depending on availability. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, call the Blanchester Public Library at the number above.

• “Throwback Thursdays” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-5 p.m. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres.

Friday, Dec. 7

• Murphy Christmas Show, a local tradition, featuring “Murphy’s Christmas Carols!” and of course the Murphy Kids at the Murphy Theatre, 50 W. Main St., Wilmington. Directed by Timothy Larrick, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show beginning at 6 p.m.

• Six and Twenty Club; hostess and program leader, Susan Douglass.

Saturday, Dec. 8

• The annual Murphy Christmas Show continues with Saturday performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office day of show beginning at 6 p.m.

• Angels Awaiting Maternity Home’s Angel House bake sale at the Peebles store at 1384 Rombach Ave., Wilmington 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. Homemade treats for now and some to take home for Christmas; also kitchen angels and cookie cutters for sale.

• Friends of the Library Winter Book Sale will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Bring your gift list and do your holiday shopping. There are lots of adult, teen, and children’s books, and also plenty of newer DVDs, audiobooks and music. If you’d like to wrap your children’s book purchase, there will be wrapping paper and ribbon provided.

Sunday, Dec. 9

• The annual Murphy Christmas Show continues with a Sunday performance at 2 p.m. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office day of show beginning at 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 10

• Caregiver Support Group meets the second Monday of every month at 1 p.m. in the library at St. Columbkille’s Parish Center. Next meeting is at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10. For more information please contact Mary Camp at 937-382-7171. If Wilmington or Blanchester schools are closed due to inclement weather, the meeting is cancelled.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

• S.T.E.M. Explorers for ages 12-19 at Wilmington Public Library 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11. Learn about astronomy and astrology. Get sucked into a Black Hole and discover your stars.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets every Tuesday from 4-5 p.m., all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills.

• Public Employee Retirees Inc. (PERI) will meet for their annual Christmas luncheon Dec. 11 at noon at Max & Erma’s at I-71 and U.S. 68. Order from the menu at your expense; reservations by Dec. 9; contact Shirley at 382-8233 or Priscilla at 608-8323. Inexpensive white elephant gift exchange to follow for fun.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

• Santa Claus will be at the Martinsville/Clark Township Fire Department from 6 to 8 p.m. The address of the fire station is on the 300 block of School Street in the village of Martinsville.

• Story times for ages 0-6 will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and Thursday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. The theme this week is “Walkin” in a Winter Wonderland.”

• Discovery Club for all ages at the Wilmington Public Library 4:30-5:30 p.m Wednesday, Dec. 12 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Build a marshmallow catapult to spread holiday sweetness near and far.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library Teen Advisory Board will be hosting a DIY Christmas Present Program for children on Dec. 12, p.m. Children can come and make Christmas ornaments for their loved ones.

Thursday, Dec. 13

• Join the Wilmington Public Library’s Daytime Book Discussion Group on Thursday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. at its new location, Kava Haus, 187 E. Locust St. “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman will be discussed. Pick up your copy of book at Main Library. New members welcome.

• O.G.R.E Nights for ages 13-19 on Thursday, Dec. 13 from 5-8 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Order of Gaming Ridiculousness and Excitement means new friends and all sorts of table-top games.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library will host a 175th anniversary of “A Christmas Carol” all-day celebration on Dec. 13. Refreshments will be served while patrons watch various movie versions starting at 10 a.m. At 2:30 and 4 p.m. patrons can come and participate in authentic several Victorian party games and enjoy baked holiday treats. Participants are welcome to come in character/period costumes.

• “Throwback Thursdays” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-5 p.m. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres.

Saturday, Dec. 15

• Winter Clinton County Farmers Market at the Wilmington City Building from 9 a.m.-noon. Fresh seasonal produce, locally grown pork and beef, homemade breads, home baked treats, homemade doggie treats, locally made pottery, jewelry, and more. Winter market is the first and third Saturdays during December.

• Clinton County Master Gardeners invite you to sign up by Dec. 15 for Master Gardener classes. Clinton County is coordinating with Fayette County, and classes will begin Jan. 29 and run on Tuesdays 6-9 p.m. in Washington Court House until the first week of April. Come and hear experts in gardening and agriculture. If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener, call Judy Grosvenor, Coordinator, at 937-987-2758 or 937-242-1127. You may also call Tony Nye, Clinton County Ag OSU Extension Educator, at 937-382-0901.

Sunday, Dec. 16

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House 1-3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll-free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

• Sunday concerts at Wilmington Public Library continue with The Wilmingtones choir, under the direction of David Beck, singing at 3 p.m. Dec. 16.

Monday, Dec. 17

• The Clinton-Massie Branch Library monthly “Life Skills” will meet 5-6 p.m. Dec. 17; the lesson will be “Wrapping 101” teaching teens and tweens how to wrap presents for the holidays and ad festive bows and decorations. Open to middle school and high school ages.

• School Employee Retirees of Ohio Clinton County Chapter 7 SERO luncheon meeting at noon Dec. 17 at the Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Mary Tyler, Homeland Security Regional Coordination Unit Supervisor, will speak. Lunch choice is small salad and sandwich (grilled ham & cheese/grilled cheese); small salad and broccoli soup; or big chef salad. Dessert included. Cost $7.70, pay at meeting. To RSVP call Connie Damron at 937-382-5254 or email cdamron1@frontier.com by Dec. 16.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

• D.I.Y. Night for ages 9-19 at Wilmington Public Library on Dec. 18 from 4:30-6 p.m. Make puzzle piece ornaments.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets every Tuesday from 4-5 p.m., all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills.

• Turning the Corner Widows luncheon meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 840 Timber Glen Drive. Please call Mary Camp at 937-382-7171 with your reservation by Friday, Dec. 14. Just a little gathering for fellowship, friends and good food.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

• Story times for ages 0-6 will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and Thursday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. The theme this week is “Holly Jolly Holidays.”

Thursday, Dec. 20

• Join your favorite librarians, jolly old Saint Nicholas, and your friends at Main Library’s Holly Jolly Holiday Party 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20. Look forward to karaoke, sugar cookie decorating, a hot cocoa bar, bobbing for candy canes, and lots of holiday joy.

• “Throwback Thursdays” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-5 p.m. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres.

Thursday, Dec. 27

• Dec 27: Bento Box Book Club for Teens: Anime Night. Watch an Anime movie at the Wilmington Public Library.

• “Throwback Thursdays” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-5 p.m. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres.

Saturday, Jan. 12

• Phil Dirt & the Dozers make their annual return to the Murphy Theatre for some classic oldies and to celebrate their 30 years of performing at the Murphy with a special reception. at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show beginning at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26

• Kids Comedy at the Murphy with Matthew David Stanley combining clean stand-up comedy with mind-blowing magic at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Bring the entire family for a fun-filled afternoon of entertainment. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show beginning at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9

• Comedy Night at the Murphy with Mike Armstrong — the ex-cop from the Bob & Tom Show returns to the Murphy Theatre for a show meant for adults but with clean adult humor. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show beginning at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

• Night Fever: A Tribute to the Bee Gees presented by Gary Warner returns to the Murphy Theatre. The group which thoroughly entertained local crowds last year at the Murphy has toured the world for over 10 years. They perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show beginning at 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

• The Children’s Theatre TCT on Tour presents “Rumpelstiltskin” — a re-telling of the classic tale of the miller’s daughter, her boastful father, a handsome prince and the ability to spin straw into gold — at 2 p.m. on March 10. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show.

Saturday, March 16

• The Drowsy Lads return to the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. March 16: Your toes will be tapping and there will be a smile on your face for a long time after — join the spirit of Irish music in the midwest to kick off Saint Patrick’s weekend at the Murphy with the Drowsy Lads and Guinness! For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show beginning at 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

• Mutts Gone Nuts makes its return to the Murphy Theatre at 2 p.m. on May 5. “What’s happens when it rains cats and dogs? You can step in a poodle!” If you think that joke was terrible, that’s because it was written by a person; to see how funny dogs can be, come check out Mutts Gone Nuts, a comedy show that lets the pups shine, instead of letting their trainers tell the jokes. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show.

Saturday, May 11

• Mike Albert and the Big “E” Band presented by Bill Marine Ford returns for another great high-energy performance to the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show beginning at 5 p.m.