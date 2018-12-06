You can help Wilmington stage a $500K revolution

WILMINGTON — The city needs its residents’ help to be part of a revolution that could change Wilmington forever.

Out of 12,000 applications nationwide, Wilmington was recently chosen as one of the top 20 towns, competing to be featured in the Hulu series “Small Business Revolution.” If selected for the 2019 season, Wilmington will receive a $500,000 makeover award to be distributed among six local small businesses.

On Dec. 11, the Top 10 shows will be selected.

If Wilmington makes that cut, a film crew will visit our town, meet local businesses and city representatives, all in preparation to compete for the final cut – The Top Five Towns and nationwide voting.

Beginning as a documentary, “Small Business Revolution” is an original series on the video streaming service, Hulu. Now entering its fourth season, “Small Business Revolution” is on a mission to revitalize small towns, one small business at a time.” Featuring celebrity experts like Ty Pennington (“Extreme Home Makeover”) and Amanda Brinkman, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at Deluxe Corporation, “Small Business Revolution” chooses six small businesses per town to help them solve their biggest business challenges or reach the next level of success.

“We need support from residents, both past and present,” said Darcy Reynolds, Co-Director of Main Street Wilmington. “Tell your friends and family. This is a great opportunity for anyone who loves this town to help.”

It’s easy to help: Showing your love for Wilmington through engaging on social media is an important part of each stage of the competition. Your posts matter.

Use #MyWilmington on your social media posts about our town. Go to the official Small Business Revolution Facebook and Instagram pages using our #MyWilmington hashtag.

Our town’s social media engagement is actually part of the selection criteria. You can post your own content or use this sample:

• “Did you hear the news? Wilmington made the top 20! Now let’s show the Small Business Revolution team what makes our town special! Like their page and post a photo to their timeline with a message about why you love Wilmington and be sure to use the hashtag #MyWilmington.”

• Small Business Revolution Facebook page is: https://www.facebook.com/smallbizrev/. You can tag Small Business Revolution in the copy by typing an @ symbol in front of the Small Business Revolution.

• Instagram Sample Post: “Have you heard the exciting news? Wilmington has been named one of the Top 20 towns in the running for Season 4 of ‘Small Business Revolution’.” Share a photo that shows what you love most about our town and be sure to tag @smallbusinessrevolution and use the hashtag #MyWilmington.

The top 10 towns will be announced on Tuesday. Please visit MainStreetWilmington.com for updates — 2019 could be a revolution to remember.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_Top20-orange-art.jpg The city needs its residents’ help on social media. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_Top20IG_Wilmington.jpg The city needs its residents’ help on social media. Courtesy photo