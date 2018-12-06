City Auditor Hollingsworth eyes retirement

WILMINGTON — After 31 years in office, David Hollingsworth will not seek re-election for city auditor.

The announcement came during a special Wilmington City Council meeting discussing the 2019 budget — specifically the auditor’s budget.

The announcement came when discussing succession planning, which was not included in the budget, due to Hollingworth leaving and the uncertainty if Deputy Auditor Mary Kay Vance would remain in the appointed position when a new auditor is elected.

“We will have to have a very serious conversation about it because we’re not prepared to put it in the budget yet because we’re working with David on a plan, but there will be a substantial salary asked,” said City Administrator Marian Miller.

The city auditor’s budget is currently set $411,506.23, an over $19,000 increase from last year’s budget of$391,574.72. The most significant increase was for “Auditor Office Salaries” set at $200,256.60, a more than $7,000 increase over last year’s.

During the meeting, Hollingsworth said, “It’s time for somebody else,” adding, “I want to do some other things before I expire.”

According to the Clinton County Board of Elections website, no one has taken out a petition to run for city auditor. As of Wednesday, only three people have taken out petitions Jonathan McKay and Bill Liermann hseeking re-election for their respective seats on Wilmington City Council, Larry Reinsmith is the first person to take a petition out to run for mayor.

Longtime Wilmington Auditor David Hollingsworth will not seek re-election. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_DSC_0421.jpg Longtime Wilmington Auditor David Hollingsworth will not seek re-election.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574