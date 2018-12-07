Wilmington FFA delivers fruit boxes to needy

Wilmington FFA members pass out fresh fruit this week to people at Your Father’s Kitchen in the city in time for Christmas. About 20 Wilmington FFA members participated. The Wilmington FFA indicated it’s grateful to be a part of the holiday experience within the community. Clinton Memorial Hospital purchased and then donated 100 boxes of FFA mixed fruit samplers, thereby helping both the FFA chapter in its fruit sale and the recipients at Your Father’s Kitchen (Sugartree Ministries).

