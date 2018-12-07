Blan Eagles donate to Legion Auxiliary for military banners

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester American Legion Auxiliary Marion Post 179 recently received a generous gift from the Blanchester Fraternal Order of Eagles #2222.

At the Christmas gathering of the Auxiliary, the Eagles officers presented a check to the Auxiliary in the amount of $2,920 to cover the annual fee for all of the over 300 military banners that will again be displayed in Blanchester for 2019.

The fee covers the cost of maintaining and hanging the banners each year. The Eagles are strong supporters of both our veterans and the community.

The banner project, through the American Legion Auxiliary, was spearheaded by Susan Jacobs and began in the spring of 2015.

Banners showing the names, photos and service details are hung throughout the village to recognize and commemorate the sacrifice and dedication of our brave men and women in all branches of the military.

The project has been duplicated in many surrounding towns and villages. Working with Susan, similar banners can now be seen in Berlin Center, Fayetteville, Greenfield, Hardin County, Leesburg, Manchester, Owensville, Peebles, Pike Township, Sardinia, Seaman, West Liberty, West Union, West Unity, Williamsburg, Wilmington and Winchester, with other municipalities expressing interest and they will hopefully join in the tribute in coming years.

From left are Trustee Dennis Garrett, Conductor Dave Smith, Secretary Roy Hedberg, Treasurer Dave Webb, Trustee Todd Williams, and Susan Jacobs. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_IMG_0154.jpg From left are Trustee Dennis Garrett, Conductor Dave Smith, Secretary Roy Hedberg, Treasurer Dave Webb, Trustee Todd Williams, and Susan Jacobs. Courtesy photo