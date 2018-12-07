Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Donatos Pizza, 860 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 28. Critical: Employees pulling food out of oven, removing from pan with spatula, then wrapping hot pad around spatula with food debris. Employee cut pizza with pizza knife then used towel to wipe off knife before using knife again. Towel with food debris laid on the counter. Bread sticks dated use before Nov. 27 and white sauce dated use before Nov. 27 on sandwich prep cooler.

There were gnats flying around in back storage room and throughout the facility. Two employees making/cutting pizza have beards with no hair restraints/beard nets. Employee has long hair unrestrained upon arrival. Employee pulled hair into bun; thank you. Walk-in freezer has large ice accumulation inside of ice shield. Pizza prep cooler has pan underneath collecting water. Pizza prep cooler has broken door/lid on left side. Handles to the doors of reach-in cooler where prepped pizzas are stored are dirty with food debris.

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 9.

• Family Dollar, 140 West St., New Vienna, Nov. 28. Critical: Verification demonstrating employees know when to report illness unavailable. Raw packages of bacon stored above juice/cheese/ready-to-eat food. Person in charge to relocate to prevent contamination.

Procedures for responding to vomit/diarrhea incidents unavailable. Handwashing signage missing in restrooms. Dumpster lids missing on exterior unit.

• Continental Nursing & Rehab, 820 E. Center St., Blanchester, Nov. 29. There is no employee who is Class 2 food safety certified. Manager informed me she is in middle of taking classes. Doors to walk-in freezer and walk-in cooler do not close properly. Indirect drain on prep sink has plumbing extended down into the bell drain (you must have 2-inch air gap). Black mildew along caulking behind 3-compartment sink. There is cracked floor tile in the kitchen area and in the dishroom area.

• Subway, 2855-B SR 73 South (outside Wal-Mart), Wilmington, Nov. 29. Follow-up. Seal along prep cooler has been “glued” back on but not repaired yet. Manager stated seal is on back order. Norlake cooler, middle strip coming off, exposing wires. During inspection, employee showed up to work with no beard net.

• New Vienna Elementary School, 301 E. Church St., New Vienna, Nov. 28. Follow-up. All previous violations corrected. Thank you.

• Skyline Chili, 1005 E. Cherry St., Blanchester, Nov. 26. Follow-up. Four previous violations corrected. Food handler’s hair not effectively restrained while preparing food. Corrected; visor used. Area around soda drain line needs to be easy to clean and unabsorbent. Person in charged stated that area receives extra cleaning attention.

• Cpl. James H. Smithson VFW Post 6710, 1130 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington, Nov. 28. No violations at this time. Thank you!

• Eagles Lodge #1224, 141 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington, Nov. 28. There is no verification that any employee is Class 2 food safety certified. The walk-in cooler door is not closing properly. There is a large puddle of grease under counter and fryer.

