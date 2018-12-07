More municipal court sentences handed down

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30:

• Anthony Chinn Jr., 23, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Chinn must write a letter of apology and pays $233.13 in restitution to the victim. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Logan Huston, 19, of Martinsville, obstructing official business, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $125 court costs. Huston must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Kyle Huston, 26, of Wilmington, fictitious registration, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Huston must take part in non-reporting probation. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, going 72 in a 55 mph speed zone and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Rebecca Tucker, 39, of Wilmington, no hunting license, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Tucker must take part in non-reporting probation and pay $500 in restitution to the Ohio Division of Wildlife. A failed deer tag charge was dismissed.

• Wesley Kidder, 19, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Kidder.

• Ronnie Hinkle Jr., 26, of Blanchester, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Hinkle.

• Sherri Ross, 37, of New Vienna, wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Madalyn Wirtley, 18, of Trenton, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Wirtley.

• Bruce Hennes, 64, of Cleveland Heights, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Hennes.

• Fatahalla Hussam, 41, of Dayton, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Hussam.

• Paul Jones, 37, of Sabina, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. Additional charges of fictitious registration and going 69 in a 55 mph speed zone were dismissed.

• Leon Curtis, 37, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge.

• Christina Fraze, 31, of Winchester, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Joel Harris, 35, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, drug possession, failure to control, fined $230, assessed $375 court costs. The cases were waived by Harris.

• Chad Simpson, 28, of Sabina, driving under suspension-financial, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Neal Ryan, 52, of Loveland, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Ryan.

• Simeon Scott, 36, of Sharon, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Scott.

• Paul Campbell II, 28, of Jamestown, going 99 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Campbell.

