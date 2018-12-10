BPD: Suspect assaulted, injured officer

BLANCHESTER — A Blanchester officer was injured after police say he was assaulted trying to arrest a man Saturday.

At around 10:30 a.m. BPD Cpl. James Beckelhymer responded to 5018 Sean Circle after a man called 911 stating he was suicidal, according to Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

Cpl. Beckelhymer was admitted to the home by the homeowner, who was not the person who called 911, said Reinbolt.

“Immediately upon entering the home, the suicidal man charged Cpl. Beckelhymer and assaulted him,” said Reinbolt. “Cpl. Beckelhymer was able to gain control of the man and place him under arrest, while calling for back-up.”

He said the man was identified as Jeffery Holybee, 29, of the Sean Circle address.

“During the altercation, Holybee invited the officer to shoot him, threatened to kill the officer numerous times and told the officer he hopes the officer dies from the injuries he inflicted,” said Reinbolt. “Holybee continued to kick the officer after being handcuffed and while the officer awaited the arrival of back-up. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office sent the nearest available deputy to assist, who was about 15 minutes away.

“We are appreciative of their assistance, and once deputies arrived, the officers were able to place him in a police cruiser and Cpl. Beckelhymer transported him to the Clinton County Jail.”

Reinbolt said Beckelhymer suffered contusions to the head and injuries to his back; after dropping Holybee off at the jail, Beckelhymer went to Clinton Memorial Hospital, where he was examined and released.

“Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Moyer was briefed on the case via phone, and approved the filing of a felony charge of assault on a peace officer against Holybee,” said Reinbolt. “Holybee has an extensive criminal record dating back to 2011 which includes convictions for disorderly conduct, domestic violence and violation of a protection order.

“A subsequent interview with the homeowner at 5018 Sean Circle revealed that Holybee made statements about wanting someone to kill him immediately prior to placing the 911 call. It appears he was, to some extent, under the influence of an alcoholic beverage at the time of the incident.”

Holybee was to answer the charges Monday morning in Clinton County Municipal Court.

“We have received numerous phone calls from personnel at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office expressing concern for Cpl. Beckelhymer and inquiring about his condition,” said Reinbolt. “We deeply appreciate those expressions of concern.”

