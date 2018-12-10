Crash snaps utility pole

Wilmington Fire Department and police personnel responded to a single-car accident involving a Mercury sedan that snapped a utility pole on Wayne Road just before 10 a.m. Monday. The road was closed at SR 73 and Mitchell due to low hanging wires. The driver was transported with what were believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

