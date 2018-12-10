CCSO probes theft reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 7:06 a.m. on Nov. 24, deputies responded to the 11000 block of State Route 73 South in New Vienna in response to a theft. The report lists a red Huskee 22-ton log splitter as the object stolen.

• Deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of U.S. 68 South in Blanchester in reference to a burglary at 12:27 p.m. on Nov. 25.

• At 5:08 p.m. on Nov. 29, deputies received a report of a four-wheeler being stolen from a residence in Adams Township, the 200 block of Osborn Road. The report lists it as a green 2004 Kawasaki Prairie 4×4.

• At 4 a.m. on Nov. 30, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of South 1st Street in Clarksville on a theft report. A 47-year-old male reported that he believes his ex-girlfriend stole his pre-paid credit card and gave it to a friend of hers.

