Ohio senators press GM for answers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) on Tuesday penned a letter to General Motors CEO Mary Barra in which they demanded answers on the future of the Lordstown plant, according to a press release from the senators’ offices.

Portman and Brown “have continually urged GM to invest in this highly productive facility, rather than shutter its doors. In the letter, they demanded answers on the potential job and supply chain impacts, should GM decide to pursue its disastrous decision to close the plant. The senators argued that Lordstown workers, their families, and the impacted communities need to have the information necessary to prepare for any consequences of GM’s announcement.”

The letter stated, in part, “As GM continues to evaluate the company’s next steps with respect to the Lordstown plant, it is critical that the workers and communities affected by any company decisions understand the short- and long-term implications of the announcement and its full impacts. Only with complete information can the Mahoning Valley – as well as the numerous Ohio businesses and communities who stand to lose jobs and investment as part the Lordstown closure – effectively respond to, and recover from, changes to production at Lordstown.”

Brown and Portman met with Barra last week following GM’s announcement that it would lay off its final shift of workers and close its Lordstown plant in March of 2019. Both Ohio senators have urged GM to work with them to save these Lordstown jobs.

Earlier this year, GM announced plans to build the new Chevy Blazer in Mexico on the same day the company ended the second shift at a plant.

GM has eliminated nearly 3,000 jobs at the plant over the last two years.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/Brown-Portman-GM-Lordstown-Letter-Dec11-2018-Copy.pdf

Letter gives company’s CEO a deadline