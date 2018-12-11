Clinton County Board of Health Recognizes

Sherry Wilson, WIC Clerk

2018 Health Commissioner Award Recipient

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Board of Health has recognized Sherry Wilson as the 2018 Health Commissioner’s Award recipient for her dedication, loyalty and service to the Clinton County Health District.

Wilson is a WIC clerk under the supervision of WIC Director Renee Quallen. She has been employed at the Clinton County Health District since March 2016.

“Sherry embodies the true spirit of service to not only her clients, but also to her co-workers.” said Pamela Walker Bauer, Clinton County Health Commissioner.

The Clinton County WIC office is located in the Clinton County Health District at the Clinton County Annex Building. For more information please call the WIC office at 937-382-2862.

Sherry Wilson with her award. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_Sherry-Wilson-HC-Award-2018.jpg Sherry Wilson with her award. Courtesy photo