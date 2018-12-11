Blan PD: Toddler wandering outside, mother charged

BLANCHESTER — A woman was charged with misdemeanor child endangering after police say village EMS personnel found a cold, wet toddler wandering near the street.

At around 1 p.m. last Thursday, police were called to the 100 block of South Columbus Street regarding a toddler near the street, said Police Chief Scott Reinbolt. Ptl. Sarah Luken responded.

“Luken arrived and spoke with paramedics with Blanchester Emergency Medical Service, who stated they were driving in the 100 block of South Columbus Street when they saw a toddler crying and standing near the street,” said Reinbolt. “The two medics stopped and picked up the 3-year-old child, who was cold and wet.

“Ptl. Luken was familiar with the child” and knew she resides in the 200 block of South Columbus Street with her mother and father, said Reinbolt. He said that while Luken was at the scene, the child’s father arrived home and stated the child should have been inside the home with her mother.

He said Luken then spoke with the child’s mother, Kelsie Wheelen, 25.

“Wheelen stated she fell asleep with the child and had no idea she had left the house,” said Reinbolt. “It appears the child left the house through an unlocked back door.

“Wheelen was arrested and charged with endangering children, a misdemeanor offense. She was booked and then released with a summons requiring her appearance in the Clinton County Municipal Court to answer the charge.

“Ptl. Luken also spoke with neighbors, several of whom noticed the child and were taking steps to intervene when the ambulance pulled up to her,” said Reinbolt. “Their efforts to assist a child in need are commendable,” said Reinbolt. “The 100 to 200 block of South Columbus Street is State Route 28, an area with heavy car and truck traffic.“