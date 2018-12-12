Wilmington police reports: More thefts reported

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 10:51 a.m. on Dec. 4, a 23-year-old male reported multiple items were stolen from his vehicle overnight. According to the report, the items stolen include a brown Carhartt coat, a headlamp, gloves, and earmuffs from his vehicle while it was parked at his residence on Fife Avenue.

• At 12:39 p.m. on Dec. 4, a 19-year-old female advised she was being menaced by a 35-year-old female. According to the report, the victim advised she is now dating the suspect’s ex-boyfriend and she is upset with her and had been sending her messages. The victim advised she didn’t want to further contact with the suspect and requested police contact her. Authorities attempted contact with the suspect but none was made. They instructed the victim to send her a message advising her she wanted no further contact of any sort with her. If the contact continued after sending the message, they asked that they let the police know.

• Police arrested a 23-year-old Greenfield female for alleged theft after responding to a shoplifting report at a store on Progress Way at 1:32 p.m. on Dec. 4. A 23-year-old Hillsboro male list as being charged in the report. Two plastic containers of gum were listed as the stolen items.

• At 8:08 a.m. on Dec. 5, a 46-year-old male reported someone attempted to steal his air compressor at his residence at the 600 block of Rombach Avenue. He advised that a couple weeks ago someone stole his 3-ton floor jack and he didn’t report it. He advised that today he found his air compressor had been dragged through the snow from the rear of his property to the front and then left. He assumed that whoever was going to steal it decided it was too heavy and left it. He wanted the incident documented and an extra watch on his property, according to the report.

• At 10:16 a.m. on Dec. 4, police responded to the historical society on East Locust Street on a theft report. Police were advised that a subject had stolen the society’s trash can and there was video. The caller advised the trash can had been stolen a couple of hours earlier. Police reviewed video that showed a male and female at the rear of the building carrying several bags. “The male removed the trash can from next to the building, (put) his bags and one of the female’s bags inside the trash can. The male pulled the trash can with him as they departed east on West Locust Street,” according to the report. Police patrolled the area for the subject but did not locate them, or the trash can that had been stolen.

• At 11:49 a.m. on Dec. 5, police received a report of a theft at the 1300 block of West Truesdell Street. According to the report, a dollar in change, a 3-inch black pocket knife, and an auxiliary cord were stolen from a 22-year-old female resident.

• At 2:09 p.m. on Dec. 5, a 64-year-old female reported items missing from her trailer at her residence at the 2900 block of State Route 134 South. The report doesn’t list what items were missing.

• At 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, a 52-years-old female reported a photo and picture frame were stolen from her residence on Doan Street. She advised the picture was of her when she was four years old. The frame was described as having “love never fails” on it. She noted there was no sign of forced entry.

• At 8:12 a.m. on Dec. 6, a 28-year-old male reported someone his wallet from his unlocked vehicle at his residence at the 100 block of North Spring Street. The wallet was described as a black tri-fold wallet and it contained $80 in cash, a Wright-Patt credit and debit cards, EMT license, and his social security card.

• A 36-year-old male reported $120 in cash was stolen from his vehicle at his residence at the 800 block of West Main Street at 8:51 a.m. on Dec. 6.

• At 2:04 p.m. on Dec. 6, a 25-year-old male reported someone stole his wife’s wallet from her unlocked vehicle at the 200 block of North Wood Street. The wallet contained her social security card, a bank bag, and $5 in cash.

• A 40-year-old female reported someone rummaged through her vehicle while it was parked behind the theater on West Main Street and stole $5 at 9:41 p.m. on Dec. 6.

• Police responded to a report of a 29-year-old Blanchester male attempted to break into an apartment on Reba Drive at 12:20 a.m. on Dec. 7. Police did not see the suspect but did seize a backpack with a Rotozip saw, a pair of jeans and a blanket. The same subject is suspected of stealing items from a vehicle at an apartment on Jodie Lane in three different theft reports and of a property damage incident on Maple Ridge Drive, both on Dec. 7.

• At 12:38 p.m. on Dec. 7, police received a report of a theft at an apartment on Jodie Lane. According to the report, $2 in change were taken. Police recovered a receipt and cigarette with blood on them.

• At 2:03 p.m. on Dec. 7, a theft at the 200 block of Burdel Drive was reported. A piece of audio equipment valued at $1,000 and $3 in change was stolen. Police recovered “papers in blood,” a black coat, and a gray under armor hat.

• Police arrested a 34-year-old male for alleged child endangerment after responding to a child abuse report on Lorish Avenue at 2:21 p.m. on Dec. 7.

• At 9:51 p.m. on Dec. 7, police responded to the 100 block of Park Drive on the report of a truck being rummaged through. No items were taken but a brown glove was recovered at the scene.

• A 27-year-old New Vienna male was arrested for alleged criminal trespassing after police responded to a trespassing report at a store on Progress Way at 7:46 p.m. on Dec. 8.

• At 2:41 p.m. on Dec. 9, a 42-year-old male reported a Crossbow saw and tree pruners were stolen from his van at his residence at the 200 block of Maple Ridge Drive.

• Police responded to a gas station on East Main Street at 7:31 p.m. on Dec. 9 on a shoplifting report. According to the report, a 32-year-old male is suspected of stealing a thing of trash bags, cat food, and an LED flashlight.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

