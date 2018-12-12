Throwback Thursday: Snow way

Wilmington was snowbound in this undated photo — which was probably taken during the big Thanksgiving weekend snowstorm of 1950 — of North South Street at Main Street. Beyond the piles of snow, note the businesses on the right including Kroger, First National Bank and The White House, and on the left the Rexall drug store.

Wilmington was snowbound in this undated photo — which was probably taken during the big Thanksgiving weekend snowstorm of 1950 — of North South Street at Main Street. Beyond the piles of snow, note the businesses on the right including Kroger, First National Bank and The White House, and on the left the Rexall drug store. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_snow.jpg Wilmington was snowbound in this undated photo — which was probably taken during the big Thanksgiving weekend snowstorm of 1950 — of North South Street at Main Street. Beyond the piles of snow, note the businesses on the right including Kroger, First National Bank and The White House, and on the left the Rexall drug store. News Journal file photo