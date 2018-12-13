Abigail — a woman of diplomacy

During a final exam this week at Wilmington College, four students in the Mediation class participated in a readers theater involving an episode from I Samuel 25. In the biblical story, Abigail persuades David to relinquish his sword and not kill her household. Associate Professor of Religion & Philosophy Stephen Potthoff said approaches studied in the mediation course apply not only to international conflict, but to conflict in the workplace, too. Students are drawn to the class because it provides skills and “tools” that can be applied personally and professionally, he said. From left are Nick Schuy as David, Joe Sklenar-Heitzenrater as Nabal, Emily Robnolte as Abigail, and Ashley Buck as a servant. Patricia Thomas (not pictured), who started the mediation program at Wilmington College, served as the narrator. After the dramatization exercise, students broke up into groups of four and dove into discussion questions concerning Abigail’s mediation strategy, looking through the lens of the specific mediation approaches they’ve learned.

During a final exam this week at Wilmington College, four students in the Mediation class participated in a readers theater involving an episode from I Samuel 25. In the biblical story, Abigail persuades David to relinquish his sword and not kill her household. Associate Professor of Religion & Philosophy Stephen Potthoff said approaches studied in the mediation course apply not only to international conflict, but to conflict in the workplace, too. Students are drawn to the class because it provides skills and “tools” that can be applied personally and professionally, he said. From left are Nick Schuy as David, Joe Sklenar-Heitzenrater as Nabal, Emily Robnolte as Abigail, and Ashley Buck as a servant. Patricia Thomas (not pictured), who started the mediation program at Wilmington College, served as the narrator. After the dramatization exercise, students broke up into groups of four and dove into discussion questions concerning Abigail’s mediation strategy, looking through the lens of the specific mediation approaches they’ve learned. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_DSC_0234.jpg During a final exam this week at Wilmington College, four students in the Mediation class participated in a readers theater involving an episode from I Samuel 25. In the biblical story, Abigail persuades David to relinquish his sword and not kill her household. Associate Professor of Religion & Philosophy Stephen Potthoff said approaches studied in the mediation course apply not only to international conflict, but to conflict in the workplace, too. Students are drawn to the class because it provides skills and “tools” that can be applied personally and professionally, he said. From left are Nick Schuy as David, Joe Sklenar-Heitzenrater as Nabal, Emily Robnolte as Abigail, and Ashley Buck as a servant. Patricia Thomas (not pictured), who started the mediation program at Wilmington College, served as the narrator. After the dramatization exercise, students broke up into groups of four and dove into discussion questions concerning Abigail’s mediation strategy, looking through the lens of the specific mediation approaches they’ve learned. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal