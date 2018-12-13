East Clinton Middle School — 63 percent boys, 37 percent girls

From left, Sabina Elementary School Principal Jennie Pierson and East Clinton Middle School Principal Robbin Luck give reports at this week’s East Clinton Local Schools Board of Education meeting held in Sabina. Luck reported that at her building there are “substantially more boys than girls” overall as well as in each grade level. Overall, there are 176 boys and 104 girls (63 percent boys to 37 percent girls). By grade level, there are 64 boys and 45 girls in sixth grade; 67 boys and 38 girls in seventh grade; and 45 boys and 21 girls in eighth grade. It is “kind of shocking, oh my goodness,” said Luck.

From left, Sabina Elementary School Principal Jennie Pierson and East Clinton Middle School Principal Robbin Luck give reports at this week’s East Clinton Local Schools Board of Education meeting held in Sabina. Luck reported that at her building there are “substantially more boys than girls” overall as well as in each grade level. Overall, there are 176 boys and 104 girls (63 percent boys to 37 percent girls). By grade level, there are 64 boys and 45 girls in sixth grade; 67 boys and 38 girls in seventh grade; and 45 boys and 21 girls in eighth grade. It is “kind of shocking, oh my goodness,” said Luck. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_DSC_0248.jpg From left, Sabina Elementary School Principal Jennie Pierson and East Clinton Middle School Principal Robbin Luck give reports at this week’s East Clinton Local Schools Board of Education meeting held in Sabina. Luck reported that at her building there are “substantially more boys than girls” overall as well as in each grade level. Overall, there are 176 boys and 104 girls (63 percent boys to 37 percent girls). By grade level, there are 64 boys and 45 girls in sixth grade; 67 boys and 38 girls in seventh grade; and 45 boys and 21 girls in eighth grade. It is “kind of shocking, oh my goodness,” said Luck. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal