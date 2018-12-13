Chatfield College presents Advent program

ST. MARTIN — Chatfield College presented “Lessons and Carols” to the public this month in the Sacred Heart Chapel on the St. Martin campus in northern Brown County.

“Lessons and Carols” reminded the audience of the meaning of the Advent season through music and selected readings by the students and members of the Chatfield College community.

The story of the promise of a messiah and the birth of Jesus is told in five short readings taken from the biblical book of Isaiah and the gospels, interspersed with the singing of Christmas carols. The biblical excerpts were read by Chatfield’s speech class.

Student readers included Hunter Ellis, Jade West, Cole Brown, Gracie Rhodes and Lillyan West.

There also was a special presentation entitled “T’was the Fight Before Christmas” performed by the newly formed Chatfield Drama Society.

“We are very excited to have formed a drama club this semester, and to have a group of students who are not only willing to spend their time at practice each week but were excited to perform at ‘Lessons and Carols’. The club was started with the intention of giving space and opportunity for students to hang out with friends and do something they enjoy, and we are happy to see that it fulfilled its purpose,” said Beth Meyers, staff advisor for the group.

Members of the drama club are Courtney Sedgwick, Miranda Seward, Rae Luti, Londyn Howlett and Hunter Ellis. Musicians were John Penrose on guitar, Stephen Culp on drums, Bryan Groomms on bass, and Beth Myers as vocalist.

“One of my favorite parts of ‘Lessons and Carols’ is performing Christmas classics like ‘Joy to the World’ and ‘Silent Night’. They are guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit,” said John Penrose, vice president of enrollment management and musical director.

“Lessons and Carols” was funded in part by the Lulu O. Craig Fine Arts Fund.

About Chatfield College

Chatfield College is a private, faith-based, liberal arts college offering the Associate of Arts degree in northern Brown County and Cincinnati. It is an open enrollment college.

