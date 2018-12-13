Wilmington police warn of phone scams

To hear one of these calls, visit http://bit.ly/2C9VQ30

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department has received reports of several residents receiving phone calls trying to scam them.

“These calls range from a family member in jail to the local cops taking you into custody over charges being pressed against you,” said Police Chief Duane Weyand.

“We encourage you not to give out your credit card information, and reach out to us or a family member for assistance,” he added.

Weyand said that many of these calls can be prevented by using apps on your smartphone like Robokiller or Mr. Number.

If you are the victim of fraud, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 937-382-3833.

News Journal