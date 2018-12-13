Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 3. Critical: Sauces, dough, sliced meat, etc. were missing date marks in the walk-in cooler and pizza make line. Person in charge stated will conduct trainings about dating/labeling practices. Timers were not in use at pizza being held by time for safety. Bottle of degreaser and orange pro cleaners stored on bags of pizza flour. Jalapenos stored in can in walk-in cooler.

Level 2 certification unavailable; new general manager scheduled to complete training. Open cans of beverages stored above pizza make line and dough prep counter. Bucket of sanitizer stored on floor. Thermometer missing in pizza make line cooler. Shakers with seasonings missing common name label. Reach-in freezer has ice deposit/accumulations. Shelving in pizza make line cooler has rust/coating peeling. Sauce accumulations/debris accumulated on saucer equipment. Restroom door is not self-closing. Trash can has debris/food accumulations. Paper towel dispenser — damaged lever? Corner wall trim damaged (next to hand sink). Hand sink is not secured to wall. Black residues on ceiling tile at service counter. In general, walls/floors have food/debris accumulations. Phone was on pizza make line cooler. Timers nonfunctional. Tape used as repair on carts.

Follow-up: Jan. 2.

• Generations Pizzeria, 1000 Lowe’s Drive, Wilmington, Nov. 30. Follow-up. Critical: Spray bottle missing common name of chemical.

Level 2/certified food protection manager unavailable. Probe thermometer to measure internal food temperatures unavailable. Pizza boxes in storage stored next to brooms (broom touching pizza boxes). Handle on reach-in freezer missing/damaged. Frost/ice accumulated on reach-in freezer (at door). Coating peeling/rust visible on shelving in prep coolers. Microwave is not commercial and NSF (or similar) certification. Chlorine test strips unavailable. Walls/drywall damaged in dry stock area. Drywall needs sealed at soda fountain line hole. Shelves in walk-in cooler have rust accumulations. Light shield missing on ceiling fixture above warewash machine.

Follow-up: Dec. 28.

• Wilmington High School, 300 Richardson Place, Wilmington, Nov. 30. Critical: Sprayer at garbage disposal was resting below flood level rim of compartment/basin. Sprayer must stay above flood level rim to prevent cross connections. Person in charge to submit maintenance repair request.

Trim (metal) in walk-in cooler was separated from wall. Maintenance tools stored in kitchen. New floor was installed (epoxy). Areas under warewash machine, sinks, etc. are not smooth/floor has poor workmanship/install. Flooring must be in good repair, smooth, easy to clean and look clean.

• Wilmington Middle School, 275 Thorne Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 30. Thermometer missing in pizza holding cabinet. Ice accumulation behind condenser in walk-in freezer. New floor was installed (epoxy), areas under warewash machine, sinks, etc. are not smooth/have poor workmanship/install. Flooring must be in good repair, smooth, easy to clean and look clean.

• Laurel Oaks cafeteria, 300 Oaks Drive, Wilmington, Nov. 30. Handwashing sign missing at hand sink on service line. Light fixtures (2) nonworking in vent hood.

