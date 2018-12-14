RELIGION BRIEF

Candlelight service set

Jonah’s Run Baptist Church, located at 9614 State Route 73 West near Wilmington, invites the community to a traditional candlelight service with carols and hymns at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16. (Please note that an incorrect address was published in Friday’s Religion page.)

Guest Pastor Jordan Atkinson will recall the timeless message of Christmas.

The little country church has seen 180 years of Clinton County history and 180 years of Christmas celebrations. Plenty of paved parking is available.