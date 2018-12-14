Blanchester sets annual Christmas dinner

BLANCHESTER — The 14th annual Blanchester Community Christmas Dinner is set for Saturday, Dec. 22 in the Community Center at the Municipal Building.

The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 22. The meal will be catered by McCoy’s Catering, and all citizens of Blanchester are invited to join in for the free meal.

The first 13 Community Christmas Dinners have been very successful — each year the numbers have grown and last year about 250 meals were served with another 150 delivered. This year an even larger turnout is expected.

The generous support of the Blanchester community makes the event possible; organizers say last year the financial support was “overwhelming” and “this year the response has been equally generous.”

Last year also featured a large number of enthusiastic volunteers who gave of their time and energy to make it a success.

Once again volunteers are needed. If you would like to help — serve food, clean up, bake desserts, deliver meals or make a financial donation — your assistance would be very appreciated. You’ll come away with the Christmas spirit knowing you have helped others have a more enjoyable Christmas.

If you would like to help, or would like a meal delivered, please call Jim or Ruth Johnson at 937-783-2503.

Volunteers sought for 14th annual event