Blan NJHS collects 290 toys for kids

Students at Blanchester Middle School are once again getting involved and helping those less fortunate in their community, according to Michael Cook and Shelly Wellman, National Junior Honor Society advisors. For the second year the National Junior Honor Society organized a toy drive with all donations supporting the Clinton County HoHo Shop. At their November meeting the honor society set a goal of collecting 150 toys over a two-week period. Not only did students and staff meet this goal after only one week, they exceeded it by collecting a total of 290 toys. Shown are National Junior Honor Society President Zoey Hupp, right, and Vice President Evan Strunk. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_2018-Toy-Drive.jpg Students at Blanchester Middle School are once again getting involved and helping those less fortunate in their community, according to Michael Cook and Shelly Wellman, National Junior Honor Society advisors. For the second year the National Junior Honor Society organized a toy drive with all donations supporting the Clinton County HoHo Shop. At their November meeting the honor society set a goal of collecting 150 toys over a two-week period. Not only did students and staff meet this goal after only one week, they exceeded it by collecting a total of 290 toys. Shown are National Junior Honor Society President Zoey Hupp, right, and Vice President Evan Strunk. Courtesy photo