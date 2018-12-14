At Clinton-Massie Library, fun substitutes for ‘Bah! Humbug!’ in Dickens’ event

Another parlor game played at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library involved a tray, which held 10 items, being passed around for participants to look at and try to memorize the 10 things. None of the participants could recall all 10 items, and in the photo Sami Brown, left, taps her forehead with the palm of a hand when she hears an item identified that she had forgotten when it was her turn. Brylie Green, right, is reciting — and keeping count with her fingers — the items she remembers.

In connection with the 175th anniversary of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”, two library staffers dress up as characters in the story. From left, Ashlen Jackman is Tiny Tim, and Amanda Huffman is Ebenezer Scrooge in night-clothes as it was night-time when the three ghosts visit Scrooge.

To celebrate the 175th anniversary of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”, Victorian-era parlor games were played Thursday at the Clinton-Massie Branch of the Wilmington Public Library. In the photo, these girls enjoy playing “I have a basket” which utilizes every letter in the alphabet as participants come up with things from A to Z to put in a basket. As you can imagine, it gets harder as the activity proceeds, especially with certain letters. From left are Sadie McIntosh, Brooklyn Spahr and Leah Burton.