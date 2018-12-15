OSHP: Lebanon man killed in wrong-way crash in Clinton County

ADAMS TWP. – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 1:42 a.m. on northbound Interstate 71, in Adams Township, Clinton County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Ryan Noe, 32, of Lebanon, Ohio, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. The Chevrolet Silverado struck a 2008 Dodge Ram pulling a camper head-on.

The camper detached from the Dodge Ram and continued northbound. The Dodge Ram, driven by Todd St. Onge, 18 of Lockport, New York, was then struck by a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Mariah Bickford, 18, of Westerville, Ohio.

Ryan Noe was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner.

Todd St. Onge and his passenger Allison Clark, 17, of Lockport, New York were transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries. Mariah Bickford was treated and released at the scene.

Alcohol and or drugs are suspected to be a factor in this crash.

Assisting at the crash scene was the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Reconstruction Unit and traffic control from the Warren County Sheriff Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Patrol reminds motorists to do their part in keeping roadways safe by always buckling up, never drive distracted, and never driving impaired.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol-3.jpg