Rotary learns of Dadz program; welcomes students

WILMINGTON — Rev. Dave Hinman spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon at Damon’s restaurant about the DADz program.

Rev. Hinman stated that he is a past Rotarian, from the 1990s, and that he spent 32 years with DP&L before becoming the pastor at the Dove Church.

Rev. Hinman also said that Katie Wright and Kathi Sprirk of Clinton County Jobs and Family Services were instrumental in securing a $10,000 grant that provided the funding for starting and maintaining, to date, the DADz program. It is a home-grown program to help dads become better role models for their children.

Pastor Hinman shared statistics on the situations more likely to occur when the father is not active in the child’s life. The perception is often that these dads do not care – but that is not usually the case. The root of the issue is that these men did not have strong father role models, in many cases, and do not understand how to model good “dad” behaviors.

The program involves one-on-one time with those enrolled, enabling some good listening time, and some skill building to allow these men to better model behaviors that will encourage and support their children.

Because it is evolving as it grows, and because each person needs different things from the program, each session is unique.

There are some common support tools available on line, and there are benchmarks in the program, allowing for the individuals to progress to a graduation, of sorts, recognizing both the effort they have made, and the behaviors they have modified

Rev. Hinman stated the program works closely with Clinton County Job & Family Services and is connected to the Court systems. Since the program was launched in 2018, the program has had 10 individuals enrolled. Nine have started the “Father in 15” web-based series and two have passed that program.

The grant funds will take them through first quarter 2019. Other grant applications are out – hoping to extend/continue the program.

Rotary President Dan Evers with guest Dove Church Pastor Dave Hinman.